3 children killed, 1 seriously hurt in crash at Indiana bus stop

Three children were fatally struck by a vehicle and a fourth was seriously injured while boarding a school bus Tuesday morning in northwest Indiana.

The crash happened at the bus stop near the 4600 block of North State Road 25 in Fulton County, Indiana, according to a statement issued shortly before 8 a.m. by Indiana State Police.

Three students were killed and another was seriously injured in the crash, according to a statement from the Tippecanoe Valley School Corporation. The injured student was airlifted to a hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Counselors have been made available to staff, students and parents in the school district, officials said.

Further details were not immediately available as state police investigated.