3 critically wounded in Fifth City shooting

A shooting early Saturday critically wounded three men in the Fifth City neighborhood on the West Side.

The three were standing on a sidewalk about 2:10 a.m. in the 3300 block of West Monroe Street, according to Chicago Police. Someone walked up to them and fired shots.

A 25-year-old man was shot in his back, police said. A 29-year-old man was shot in his chest and groin. They were both taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

A 36-year-old man was shot in his legs and right arm, police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

Area North detectives were investigating the shooting.