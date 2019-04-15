3 dead, 16 wounded in Chicago weekend shootings

At least 19 people were shot, three fatally, across Chicago this weekend.

The latest killing happened Sunday morning, when a 23-year-old woman was shot while sitting in a vehicle in South Chicago.

Antoinette Brown was sitting in the driver’s seat of a parked car at 10:38 a.m. in the 8900 block of South Burley Avenue when someone opened fire, striking her in the head and chest, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. She was pronounced at the scene.

On Saturday afternoon, a man was killed in a shooting in West Garfield park.

The 24-year-old was sitting inside a business in the 4400 block of West Madison Street at 5:18 p.m. when a male wearing a black ski mask walked in and fired shots, police said. The man was struck in the upper body and head and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he died. His identity has not been released.

A few hours earlier, a 23-year-old woman was fatally shot in Chicago Lawn on the South Side.

She was riding in a vehicle at 12:48 p.m. in the 6000 block of South Western Avenue when someone opened fire, police said. She was hit in the head and was taken to Holy Cross Hospital where she was pronounced dead. Her identity has not been released.

In non-fatal shootings, a 13-year-old boy was shot Saturday in Roseland a few miles south.

The teen was hit in the leg and buttocks about 2:09 p.m. in the 9800 block of South Michigan Avenue, police said. He was taken to Jackson Park Hospital where his condition was stabilized.

A 13-year-old and a 14-year old suffered injuries after a shooting Friday in Washington Park on the South Side.

The pair was running in the 5200 block of South Calumet Avenue when they heard shots and felt pain, police said. They were both hit in the right leg and were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where their conditions were stabilized.

Ten other people were injured by gunfire across the city between Friday and Sunday. Twenty-eight people were wounded, and five were killed, in shootings across Chicago last weekend as temperatures rose.

Read more on crime, and track the city’s homicides.