3 dead, 2 wounded in Chicago shootings Wednesday

Three people were killed and two others were injured by gunfire Wednesday on Chicago’s South and West sides.

The latest fatal shooting happened when a group tried to carjack a retired Chicago Police officer about 7:20 p.m. in the South Side Bridgeport neighborhood. Lazarick West, 20, was one of three people who pointed a gun at the officer and demanded that he get out of his vehicle in the 2900 block of South Shields, according to Chicago Police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office. The officer remained in the vehicle, opened fire and struck West.

West, who lived in the Homan Square neighborhood, was taken to Mercy Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, authorities said. Two other people were taken into custody.

About 15 minutes before that, another man was fatally wounded in a South Shore neighborhood shooting. Richard Matthews, 51, was shot in the side of the chest about 7:05 p.m. in the 7400 block of South Phillips, according to police and the medical examiner’s office. Paramedics took him to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he died at 7:45 p.m.

Wednesday’s first fatal shooting happened hours earlier in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side. Martin Duncan, 16, was shot multiple times about 2:30 p.m. in the 4800 block of West Monroe, police and the medical examiner’s office said. He was dead at the scene.

The day’s last shooting happened about 10:35 p.m. when a woman was accidentally shot by her brother in the South Side Englewood neighborhood. Her brother was showing her a handgun in the 5900 block of South Justine when he accidentally shot her in the leg, according to police. She was taken to Stroger Hospital, where her condition was stabilized. The brother left before police arrived.

Wednesday’s first shooting happened that afternoon in the Lawndale neighborhood on the West Side. A 26-year-old man suffered a graze wound to the foot about 2:50 p.m. in the 4000 block of West 21st Street, police said. He was treated at the scene by Chicago Fire Department paramedics.