3 dead, 8 wounded in Tuesday shootings on South, West sides

Three men were killed and eight other people were wounded in a string of shootings across Chicago in less than 10 hours on Tuesday.

The day’s last shooting left a man dead in the Lawndale neighborhood on the West Side. Johnny Shanklin, 50, was standing on a corner shortly before 9:30 p.m. in the 3800 block of West Roosevelt when a vehicle pulled up and someone inside fired shots, striking him in the back, according to Chicago Police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

About half an hour earlier, 19-year-old Lavell Jones was shot to death in the West Side Austin neighborhood. Jones was shot in the back at 8:57 p.m. in the 5100 block of West Chicago, authorities said. He was taken to Mount Sinai, where he was pronounced dead at 9:09 p.m.

Another man was fatally shot nearly two hours before that in the West Pullman neighborhood on the Far South Side. Allavar Taylor, 21, was shot multiple times at 7:14 p.m. in the 12100 block of South Stewart, police and the medical examiner’s office said. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he died at 8:07 p.m.

Tuesday’s last nonfatal shooting happened in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood on the Southwest Side. Two men, ages 18 and 26, were standing outside at 9:29 p.m. in the 6000 block of South Maplewood when a male walked up and started shooting, police said. The younger man was shot in the right leg and was taken to Stroger Hospital, while the older man was taken to Mount Sinai with gunshot wounds to the chest and left leg. Both of their conditions were stabilized.

Several hours earlier, three teenage boys were shot in the Little Village neighborhood on the Southwest Side. Witnesses told investigators they heard multiple shots at 5:13 p.m. and saw the boys run from the 1900 block of South St. Louis to the 1900 block of South Drake, police said. A 15-year-old was shot in his right hand and a 17-year-old was shot in his left hand. Another 17-year-old suffered a graze wound to his neck. All three were listed in good condition at Mount Sinai.

Two men were wounded in a shooting Tuesday afternoon in the West Side Humboldt Park neighborhood. The shooting happened about 2:30 p.m. in the 1000 block of North Avers, according to police. An 18-year-old was shot in the back and a 43-year-old suffered a graze wound to his nose. They were both taken to Mount Sinai, where the younger man was in fair condition and the older man was in good condition.

Tuesday’s first shooting happened shortly after noon in the Roseland neighborhood on the Far South Side. A 23-year-old man was shot several times in the 11000 block of South Vernon, police said. The shots may have come from a passing white vehicle. He was taken in critical condition to Christ Medical Center.