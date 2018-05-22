3 dead in Winfield home died of ‘multiple sharp force’ injuries

Three people found dead Monday morning at a home in west suburban Winfield died of multiple sharp force injuries, according to authorities.

Officers responded at 6:07 a.m. to a home in the 500 block of Jefferson Street when a concerned citizen called 911 after looking through a window and seeing two people “who appeared to be injured,” Winfield police said.

Officers found the three bodies after forcing entry to the home, police said.

They were identified on Tuesday as 77-year-old Nancy Clinkenbeard, 76-year-old Clyde Clinkenbeard and 50 year-old Karl Clinkenbeard, according to the DuPage County Coroner’s Office. All three lived at the home.

Each suffered “multiple sharp force injuries,” the coroner’s office said. A manner of death was not released.

Police have said they don’t believe there is any threat to the community, but have not said how they are classifying the investigation.

“The investigation is in its early stages, however we do not feel there is an ongoing threat to the community,” Police Chief David Schar said Monday.