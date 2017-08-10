3 dogs rescued from Vernon Hills house fire

Three dogs were rescued from a house fire Sunday afternoon in north suburban Vernon Hills.

Firefighters responded about 4 p.m. to the two-story, single-family home in the 200 block of Amber Lane, where smoke and flames were coming from the second floor, according to a statement from the Countryside Fire Protection District.

Multiple crews started fighting the fire and had it extinguished “quickly,” the fire protection district said.

No one was home at the time of the fire except for three dogs who were all rescued, according to the fire protection district.

The home was deemed uninhabitable, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.