3 females robbed at gunpoint on same block in Austin: police

A trio of armed robberies was reported over the past two months in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side.

In each robbery, one or two men stopped a lone female in the 200 block of South Lotus Avenue, according to a community alert from Chicago police. One of them pointed a handgun and took her property.

The robberies occurred at 9:38 p.m. Dec. 9., at 10:31 p.m. Jan. 9 and at 8:30 p.m. Jan. 27, police said.

The suspects were described as one or two black men between the ages of 18 and 25 and between 5-foot-6 and 5-foot-10, police said.

Anyone with information on the robberies is asked to call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.