3 firefighters hospitalized after battling West Town blaze

Firefighters were injured during an extra alarm fire in the 1100 block of West Grand Ave. | Justin Jackson/ Sun-Times

Three Chicago firefighters were sent to the hospital for minor injuries early Friday after they helped put out a fire in the West Town neighborhood.

Emergency crews responded to a blaze at a construction site about 2:30 a.m. at 1149 W. Grand Ave., according to Chicago Fire Media.

The fire was put out within an hour, but three firefighters were sent to hospitals for minor injuries, the department said.

Two firefighters were taken to a local hospital for heat related issues. They were in good condition.

Another firefighter was hospitalized for an injured shoulder, the department said. Their condition was also listed as good.

No one was displaced by the fire.