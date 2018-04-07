3 firefighters injured in Brighton Park fire

Firefighters at the scene of the fire at Chris's Bakery Saturday Morning at 3000 W. 41st St. | Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Three firefighters were taken to hospitals early Saturday for injuries from a fire in the Brighton Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

Shortly after midnight, emergency responders were called to a fire at Chris’s Bakery at 3000 W. 41st St., Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Merritt said.

Three firefighters who entered the building suffered burns and were transported in good condition to hospitals, Merritt said.

Two of the injured firefighters were expected to be released tonight, Merritt said. One was expected to stay the night for treatment.