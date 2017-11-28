3 food delivery drivers robbed on same South Side block

Three food delivery drivers were recently robbed on the same South Side block in the Kenwood neighborhood.

The drivers were robbed when they arrived at delivery location, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.

The robberies happened in the 4700 block of South Ellis at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 11, at 1:20 a.m. Nov. 12, and at 8:42 p.m. Sunday, police said.

One of the robbers was described as 20 to 25-year-old black man standing between 5-foot-8 and 5-foot-9 and 160 to 180 pounds, police said. A second robber was described as a black, Hispanic man, 25 to 30 years old, 5-foot-8 to 5-foot-9 and 160 to 180 pounds.

Anyone with information should contact Area Central detectives (312) 747-8382.