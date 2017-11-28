Three food delivery drivers were recently robbed on the same South Side block in the Kenwood neighborhood.
The drivers were robbed when they arrived at delivery location, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.
The robberies happened in the 4700 block of South Ellis at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 11, at 1:20 a.m. Nov. 12, and at 8:42 p.m. Sunday, police said.
One of the robbers was described as 20 to 25-year-old black man standing between 5-foot-8 and 5-foot-9 and 160 to 180 pounds, police said. A second robber was described as a black, Hispanic man, 25 to 30 years old, 5-foot-8 to 5-foot-9 and 160 to 180 pounds.
Anyone with information should contact Area Central detectives (312) 747-8382.