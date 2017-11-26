3 garage burglaries reported in Gage Park

Three garage burglaries have been reported in November in the Southwest Side Gage Park neighborhood.

In each, a person or group broke into the garages and took property, according to Chicago Police.

The most recent happened at 9 a.m. Nov. 20 in the 5300 block of South Mozart, police said. Other burglaries happened between 2:30 and 3 p.m. Nov. 17 in the 5200 block of South Washtenaw and about 11 p.m. Nov. 5 in the 5100 block of South Fairfield.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8382.