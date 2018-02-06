3 garage burglaries reported on North Side

Police are warning North Side residents about three garage burglaries last month in the Lake View, Roscoe Village and Lincoln Park neighborhoods.

In each incident, someone broke into an unlocked garage and stole bicycles and other property, according to an alert from Chicago Police.

The burglaries happened:

• between 6 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. Jan. 16 in the 1500 block of West George;

• sometime between Jan. 20 and Jan. 21 in the 1700 block of West School; and

• between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Jan. 4 in the 2600 block of North Burling.

Anyone with information about the burglaries should call (312) 744-8263.