3 girls reported missing from Albany Park

Police are seeking the public’s help in located three girls reported missing from the Albany Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

The girls, ages 5, 8 and 14, were last seen Thursday in the 4700 block of North Spaulding Avenue, according to Chicago Police.

Two sisters, 5-year-old Ashley Vinansaca and 8-year-old Leslie Vinansaca, were believed to be with their cousin, Asmin Martinez, 14, police said. They may have taken public transportation south to the Marquette Park neighborhood near the 6400 block of South Artesian to visit a friend.

Martinez was last seen wearing torn jeans and white gym shoes, police said. Leslie Vinansaca was wearing a blue t-shirt, black shorts and white shoes. Ashley Vinansaca was wearing a black or dark blue t-shirt with a white, stripped collar and white lettering.

Anyone with knowledge of their whereabouts was asked to call detectives at (312) 744-8266.