3 home burglaries reported on North Side

Police are warning North Side residents of three home burglaries earlier this month in the Lincoln Park and Lakeview neighborhoods. | Chicago Police

Police are warning North Side residents of three home burglaries earlier this month in the Lincoln Park and Lakeview neighborhoods.

An armed man broke into homes while people inside were sleeping, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.

The burglaries happened:

• About 3:50 a.m. Oct. 16 in the 2600 block of North Burling;

• At 3:56 a.m. Oct. 19 in the 3000 block of North Kenmore; and

• About 4:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 2400 block of North Jansen.

The burglar was described as an 18- to 25-year-old black man standing between 5-foot-4 and 5-foot-10 and weighing between 150 and 180 pounds, police said. He was seen wearing a black baseball hat with white writing, a white or gray hooded sweatshirt and a green or dark-colored puffy vest.

Anyone with information should contact Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.