3 hurt, 1 seriously, in wrong-way crash on Indiana Toll Road near Hammond

Three people were injured, one seriously, in a wrong-way crash early Thursday on the Indiana Toll Road near Hammond.

At 4:48 a.m., a 2015 Dodge was traveling west in the eastbound lanes of the toll road near mile marker 3.8 when it collided head-on with an eastbound Honda SUV, according to Indiana State Police.

The driver of the Dodge was taken to Methodist Hospital Northlake Campus in Gary before being transferred to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition, state police said.

The Honda’s driver, a 43-year-old Chicago man, and the SUV’s passenger, a 52-year-old Chicago woman, were both taken to St. Margaret’s Hospital in Hammond, state police said. They were both treated for injuries that weren’t thought to be life-threatening.

Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash, state police said.

Eastbound lanes of the toll road were shut down for about five hours after the crash, state police said.