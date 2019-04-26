3 hurt in crash after woman runs red light in Gold Coast

Three people were injured in a crash Friday in the Gold Coast.

A 23-year-old woman was driving eastbound on Chicago Avenue in a 2013 Nissan Sentra when she ran a red light at 2:13 a.m. in the 800 block of North Lake Shore Drive, Chicago police said.

The Nissan struck a 2011 Mitsubishi Eclipse driven by a 27-year-old man that was southbound on Lake Shore Drive, police said.

The woman and her passenger, a 26-year-old woman, were taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where their conditions were stabilized, police said. The man in the Mitsubishi was taken to the same hospital in good condition as a precaution.

The woman driving the Nissan was cited for disobeying a traffic signal, driving with no insurance and failure to reduce speed, police said. She is due in traffic court on June 10.