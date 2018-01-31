3 hurt in Homan Square drive-by shooting

Two men and a teenage boy were wounded in a drive-by shooting Wednesday morning in the Homan Square neighborhood on the West Side.

The men, ages 19 and 25, and a 16-year-old boy were standing outside at 9:47 a.m. in the 3300 block of West Harrison when a dark-colored vehicle drove by and someone in the back seat started shooting, according to Chicago Police. All three of them showed up at Mount Sinai Hospital.

The 16-year-old suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the torso and one to the left leg and was listed in critical condition, police said.

The older man was shot twice in each leg, while the 19-year-old was shot in the right calf, police said. They were both taken to Mount Sinai in good condition.

Area North detectives were investigating.