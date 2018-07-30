3 hurt in Lockport head-on crash

Three people were injured, one of them seriously, in a head-on crash Sunday afternoon on a bridge in southwest suburban Lockport.

A Toyota Prius was headed west at 3:28 p.m. on the Ninth Street Bridge in Lockport when it crossed into the opposite lanes of traffic and crashed head-on into an oncoming Hyundai Santa Fe, according to a statement from Illinois State Police.

The driver of the Toyota, a 66-year-old woman from Dahinda in western Illinois, was taken to a hospital in serious condition, state police said. The driver of the Hyundai, a 43-year-old Romeoville woman, and her passenger, a minor, were also taken to a hospital with injuries that were not thought to be life-threatening

The crash remained under investigation Monday, according to state police. Further details were not available.