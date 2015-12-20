3 hurt in South Austin apartment fire

Three people were hospitalized and seven were left homeless after a fire at a South Austin neighborhood apartment building Sunday morning on the West Side.

Crews responded at 9:55 a.m. to the blaze in the basement and first floor of the two-story building in the 4900 block of West Fulton, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

Firefighters rescued two adults from the first floor before the fire was put out within about half an hour, fire officials said.

Two people were taken to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park, with one in fair-to-serious condition and the other listed as good-to-fair. A third adult listed as fair-to-serious was taken to Loretto Hospital, and another declined medical attention at the scene, officials said.

Five adults and two children displaced by the fire were being assisted by the city’s Department of Human Services and the Chicago Red Cross.