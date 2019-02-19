3 hurt, including 1-year-old, in fiery Burbank crash

A 1-year-old child was among three people injured in a fiery crash Tuesday afternoon in south suburban Burbank.

At 4:22 p.m., emergency crews responded to the four-vehicle crash near the intersection of 87th Street and Merrimac Avenue and found a Nissan Sentra on fire, according to an email from Burbank Police Chief Michael Dudlo. Fire crews quickly put out the small engine fire.

The Sentra was traveling west on 87th Street when it was involved in the crash with the other vehicles, which were all moving in the same direction, Dudlo said. The other vehicles included a Ford F-250, a Jeep Grand Cherokee and a Honda Civic.

Three people from the Sentra, including the young child, were taken to a hospital with injuries that weren’t thought to be life-threatening, Dudlo said. No one else was hurt.

The crash remains under investigation, Dudlo said.