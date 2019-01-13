3 in custody after home invasion in South Deering: police

Three people were in custody after an armed home invasion Sunday afternoon in the South Deering neighborhood on the Far South Side.

About 4:15 p.m., a man was unloading his car when two men armed with a handgun approached him outside his home in the 2300 block of East 104th Street, according to Chicago police.

The 36-year-old ran away from the men and headed straight for the 4th district police station. While he was gone, the men went into his house, police said.

Four women were inside when they entered. A third man showed up to join the others and they ordered the women to lay face down on the floor in the front room. One of the women was able to escape and ran toward a police station, police said.

After she escaped, the men left the house. The man who first encountered them was on his way back home with officers when he spotted the home invaders driving away from his home, police said.

Police stopped the vehicle and took three men into custody. One handgun was recovered, police said.

It was not immediately known if anyone was injured or if anything was stolen from the home.

No charges had been filed as of 9 p.m.