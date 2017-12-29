3 inches of snow Friday will make for slippery evening commute

The Illinois Tollway has dispatched its Zero Weather Road Patrols to assist stranded motorists during the bitter cold snap. | Sun-Times file photo

As much as 3 inches of snow could fall over the Chicago area by Saturday morning, leading to a difficult evening commute ahead of the holiday weekend.

Between 1 and 3 inches of snow is expected to accumulate, mainly after 2 p.m. Friday and continuing through midnight, according to the National Weather Service.

Conditions could be right for a slippery evening commute, the weather service said. Drivers should also expect reduced visibility at times.

A winter weather advisory was issued for north central and northeastern Illinois, and northwest Indiana. The highest amount of snow is expected to fall to the south.

A high of 16 degrees was forecast for Friday, with windchill values as low as minus 2. A high of 6 was expected Saturday.

Temperatures were expected to fall below zero on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.