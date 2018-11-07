3, including teen, wounded in Tuesday shootings

Three people, including a 16-year-old boy, were wounded by gunfire between about 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. Tuesday in shootings across Chicago.

The most recent shooting left a 23-year-old man seriously wounded in the Archer Heights neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

About 8:40 p.m., the man was walking in the 4800 block of South Kostner when a male in a passing red pickup truck shot him in the chest, according to Chicago police.

He was taken in serious condition to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, police said.

Area Central detectives were questioning two people in connection with the shooting, police said.

About an hour earlier, a woman was shot on the Northwest Side.

The woman was walking about 7:45 p.m. in the 3300 block of North Keystone when she heard gunfire and felt pain in her leg, according to police. It was unclear whether she was the intended target of the attack.

She was taken to Swedish Covenant Hospital in good condition, police said.

About 5:15 p.m., a 16-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting in the Kelvyn Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

The boy was in the 3000 block of North Kilpatrick when he heard gunfire and felt pain, according to police.

He suffered a gunshot wound to the buttocks and was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in fair condition, police said.

On Monday, five people were wounded in city shootings.