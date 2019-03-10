Driver, passenger in critical condition after crash in Wrightwood

Two people were in critical condition after their car crashed into three parked vehicles late Saturday in the Wrightwood neighborhood on the South Side.

At 11:48 p.m., a 20-year-old man was driving a 2008 Lexus LS460 west in the 2700 block of West 87th Street and lost control, according to Chicago police.

After hitting a 2011 Cadillac SRX, a 2002 Honda Accord and a 2018 Lexus GS350, the Lexus struck a pole, police said.

The driver and a 19-year-old male passenger were brought to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in critical condition, police said.

Another man, 21, was also taken there, and his condition was stabilized, police said. A 20-year-old man also in the Lexus declined medical treatment.

Chicago police’s Major Accidents unit is investigating the crash.