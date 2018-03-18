3 injured, 2 critically, in DeKalb crash

Three people were injured, two of them critically, in a crash Saturday afternoon in DeKalb.

A 2004 Mercedes-Benz SUV was traveling east on Perry Road about 4:25 p.m. when it failed to yield

at the intersection with Illinois Route 23 and pulled in front of a southbound 2012 Ford F-250, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office. The Ford then crashed into the passenger side of the Mercedes.

The driver and passenger of the Mercedes, both 57-year-olds from Dunlap, were airlifted to Saint Anthony Medical Center in Rockford in critical condition, the sheriff’s office said. Their genders weren’t immediately known.

The Ford’s driver, a 44-year-old Waterman woman, was also injured in the crash, the sheriff’s office said. Her condition wasn’t immediately known.

The crash remains under investigation.