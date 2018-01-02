3 injured in crash on Lake Shore Drive near Hyde Park

Three people were injured Tuesday night when a car crashed into a light-pole on Lake Shore Drive near the Hyde Park neighborhood on the South Side.

A black Dodge Charger was speeding north shortly before 11:30 p.m. when the driver lost control and crashed into the pole in the 5400 block of South Lake Shore Drive, according to Chicago Police.

The driver, a man in his 20s, was pulled from the car and taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was in critical condition, police said. Two men in their 20s were taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital. They were in fair condition.