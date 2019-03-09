3 injured in McHenry County crash
Three people were injured, one of them critically, in a crash Friday afternoon in Alden Township in McHenry County.
The driver of a station wagon blew a stop sign at Alden and Thayer roads at 3:45 p.m. and crashed into an SUV, the McHenry County sheriff’s office said in a statement.
The 80-year-old woman driving the station wagon was critically injured and flown to a hospital in Rockford, the sheriff’s office said. Two people in the SUV, a 55-year-old woman and a 58-year-old man, were treated for minor injuries.
Police said that everyone was wearing seat belts, and that alcohol was not a factor.
The crash was being investigated by McHenry County sheriff’s office.