3 injured when vehicle crashes into light pole in Austin

Three men were injured when a vehicle crashed into a light pole early Thursday in the West Side Austin neighborhood.

At 12:01 a.m., the vehicle struck the light pole in the 4800 block of West North Avenue, according to Chicago Police.

The driver, a 27-year-old man, and his passengers, a 25-year-old man and a 26-year-old man, were all taken to Mount Sinai Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The driver was issued citations for DUI, failure to reduce speed, operating a motor vehicle without insurance and reckless driving.