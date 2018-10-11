3 kids injured after stolen vehicle takes off from police, crashes in Chatham

The driver of a stolen vehicle refused to stop for police Thursday afternoon and soon after crashed into another vehicle in the South Side Chatham neighborhood.

Officers tried to pull over the stolen vehicle about 2:10 p.m., but it took off and struck another vehicle in the 7600 block of South Cottage Grove, according to Chicago police.

The driver, a 26-year-old man, was taken into custody, police said.

Three children, a 12-year-old boy, 12-year-old girl and 2-year-old boy, were taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, all in good condition, police said.

A police spokeswoman said she wasn’t sure if the children were in the stolen vehicle or the second vehicle.