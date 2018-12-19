3 killed, 1 wounded in Tuesday shootings

At least four people were wounded in citywide shootings on Tuesday, all but one of them dying afterward.

The latest murder victim was a man killed during the afternoon in the Washington Heights neighborhood on the South Side, according to Chicago police. Witnesses told investigators that two gunmen exited a car about 3:15 p.m. in the 9100 block of South Loomis and fired shots at the man, who was 21 or 22 years old. The man was shot in his face and died at Little Company of Mary Hospital. The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released details about the fatality.

During the afternoon, a man was shot to death in the West Pullman neighborhood on the Far South Side. At 10:33 a.m., Donald Thompson, 25, was inside a home in the 12800 block of South Sangamon when two males started shooting at him, according to police and the medical examiner’s office. Thompson suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead, authorities said.

A third man was murdered in a shooting, this time in the Englewood neighborhood on the South Side, authorities said. At 12:32 a.m., a male walked up to 53-year-old Michael Maxey, who was sitting inside a parked vehicle in the 5600 block of South Perry, and fired shots. Maxey was found slumped in the driver’s seat with a bullet in his chest. He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center and died within the hour.

In nonfatal shootings, a man was wounded by gunfire during the afternoon in the Gresham neighborhood on the South Side. The 36-year-old was standing on a porch at 12:25 p.m. in the 7900 block of South Union when a light-colored SUV drove up and someone inside fired shots in his direction, police said. The man suffered a gunshot wound to the ankle.

On Monday, four people were wounded by gunfire in Chicago, three of whom were shot by the same gunman.