3 killed, 11 wounded Friday in Chicago shootings

Police investigate a shooting about 2:30 a.m. Friday, August 24, 2018 in the 6200 block of South Carpenter Ave in Chicago. | Justin Jackson/ Sun-Times

A series of shootings Friday left three people dead and 11 others wounded in Chicago, including a 27-year-old woman who was shot to death as she sat in a vehicle.

The 27-year-old the woman was sitting in a vehicle about 11:30 p.m. in the Back of the Yards neighborhood when multiple people came up to her and opened fire, Chicago police said.

She was shot in her back and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, police said.

In another shooting, a man was killed in a drive-by in the Humboldt Park neighborhood on the West Side. About 8:31 p.m., someone in a passing dark-colored vehicle fired multiple shots at the 20-year-old in the 1500 block of North Talman Avenue, police said.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office hasn’t released details about the fatalities.

Friday’s first homicide happened on a porch in the South Side Englewood neighborhood. George Jackson, 31, was sitting about 12:35 a.m. in the 6200 block of South Carpenter Street when two male gunmen approached and opened fire, police and the medical examiner’s office said.

He was struck in his face, pelvis and both legs, authorities said. Jackson, who lived in the same neighborhood, was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died at 1:31 a.m.

In nonfatal shootings Friday: