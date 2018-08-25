A series of shootings Friday left three people dead and 11 others wounded in Chicago, including a 27-year-old woman who was shot to death as she sat in a vehicle.
The 27-year-old the woman was sitting in a vehicle about 11:30 p.m. in the Back of the Yards neighborhood when multiple people came up to her and opened fire, Chicago police said.
She was shot in her back and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, police said.
In another shooting, a man was killed in a drive-by in the Humboldt Park neighborhood on the West Side. About 8:31 p.m., someone in a passing dark-colored vehicle fired multiple shots at the 20-year-old in the 1500 block of North Talman Avenue, police said.
He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office hasn’t released details about the fatalities.
Friday’s first homicide happened on a porch in the South Side Englewood neighborhood. George Jackson, 31, was sitting about 12:35 a.m. in the 6200 block of South Carpenter Street when two male gunmen approached and opened fire, police and the medical examiner’s office said.
He was struck in his face, pelvis and both legs, authorities said. Jackson, who lived in the same neighborhood, was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died at 1:31 a.m.
In nonfatal shootings Friday:
- in Morgan Park neighborhood on the Far South Side, a 28-year-old man was standing outside about 10:45 p.m. when a hatchback pulled up and a gunman exited, according to police. The person opened fire and struck the man in his leg;
- about 7:54 p.m., a 34-year-old man was wounded in the Austin neighborhood when someone walked up to him and opened fire from a gangway, police said;
- a 19-year-old man was shot in the head by a friend in a Bronzeville neighborhood shootout on the South Side. He was with two other people at 7:54 p.m. when they started shooting at another group, according to police. He was struck in the back of the head by a bullet fired by one of the people in his group;
- three people were shot about 6:50 p.m. in the South Side Bronzeville neighborhood. Two 17-year-old boys were shot in their ankles and a 21-year-old man was shot in the head, police said;
- a man was seriously wounded in the Englewood neighborhood on the South Side. About 5:40 p.m., the 26-year-old was traveling in a friend’s vehicle when someone in another vehicle pulled up and opened fire, striking him in the hand and abdomen, according to police;
- shortly after 5 p.m., a woman was grazed in a drive-by in the East Garfield Park neighborhood;
- a 24-year-old man was grazed in the chest about 2:45 p.m. in the Roseland neighborhood on the South Side;
- about 12:20 p.m., a 46-year-old man was pistol-whipped and shot inside a store in the South Austin neighborhood on the Northwest Side. Two people hit the man with a handgun before firing multiple bullets at him, striking him in the chest; and
- about 2:10 a.m., a 24-year-old woman was grazed in South Chicago after she was approached by two gunmen.