3 killed, 2 injured in Des Plaines crash

Three people were killed and two people were injured Sunday evening in a crash in northwest suburban Des Plaines.

The crash occurred when two vehicles collided about 6:05 p.m. at Rand Road and Golf Road, according to Des Plaines police.

A person with no passengers was driving southeast on Rand Road when they struck another vehicle, traveling northwest on Rand Road with four passengers, as the driver was trying to turn left onto Gold Road, police said.

The second vehicle was hit on the passenger side and drove off the road. All three passengers were pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The driver was extricated from the vehicle by the Des Plaines Fire Department and taken to Lutheran General Hospital with life threatening injuries, police said.

The driver of the first vehicle had minor injuries and was taken to the same hospital for treatment.

Police said there was no indication that either driver was impaired or intoxicated.

The intersection remained closed while the crime scene was being investigated, police said.

The names of the victims were not yet released pending notification of family members.