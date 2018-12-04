3 killed, 4 wounded in Monday shootings

At least seven people were shot — three fatally — within city limits on Monday, including a 25-year-old woman killed in a murder-suicide.

A 27-year-old man shot her about 8:15 p.m. in the Stony Island Park neighborhood on the South Side, according to Chicago police. They had been arguing inside a vehicle she was driving in the 7800 block of South Bennett.

The man exited the vehicle and fired at her before shooting himself in the head, police said. The woman suffered a gunshot wound to her chest and was rushed to University of Chicago Medical Center, where she died. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The Cook County medical examiner’s office didn’t immediately confirm their deaths.

A street vendor was also shot to death Monday evening, in the Lawndale neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

At 5:38 p.m., the 55-year-old man was selling items in the 2700 block of West Fluornoy when someone fired shots, striking him in the lower back, police said. He was taken to Stroger hospital and pronounced dead. The medical examiner’s office didn’t immediately confirm the fatality.

Monday’s first reported homicide happened during the morning in the Roseland neighborhood on the Far South Side.

Officers responding to reports of a person down at 6:50 a.m. in the 11100 block of South Normal found 18-year-old Chris J. Jones dead with multiple gunshot wounds, according to police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

In nonfatal shootings, a man was shot Tuesday night in the Little Village neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

The 20-year-old was sitting in the passenger side of a parked vehicle at 10:09 p.m. in the 2700 block of South Spaulding when someone in a black ski mask walked up and opened fire, police said. He suffered a gunshot wound to the knee and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.

A man was also wounded in a shooting in the Washington Heights neighborhood on the South Side.

At 8:24 p.m., the 23-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to his hip in the 10500 block of South May, police said. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where his condition was stabilized.

In the afternoon, a man was shot in the South Loop.

The 36-year-old was walking west at 2:35 p.m. in the 300 block of East 15th Street when someone approached him from behind and fired multiple shots, striking him in the buttocks, police said. The gunman then got into a vehicle that headed westbound on 15th. The man was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.

Monday’s first shooting struck a man inside his home in the Pullman area on the Far South Side.

The 27-year-old was sitting in his home about 2:20 a.m. in the 9700 block of South Ingleside Avenue when a bullet was shot through his door and struck him under his arm, police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition.

At least three people were killed and 12 others wounded in shootings throughout the city on Sunday, when gun violence peaked for the weekend.