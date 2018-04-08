3 killed, 6 injured within 2 hours in separate Bartlett crashes

Two separate crashes Sunday killed three people and injured six others in west suburban Bartlett.

In the latest crash, a 25-year-old man was driving a 2005 Ford Escape with six passengers about 12:45 p.m. when he lost control while going west on Lake Street/U.S. Route 20 near the Route 59 overpass, according to Bartlett Police Chief Geoffrey Pretkelis. The Ford rolled over, left the road and struck a chain-link fence and a ComEd utility pole.

The driver and a 31-year-old woman were pronounced dead at the scene, Pretkelis said in a statement. Their identities haven’t been released.

Five other passengers were also injured and taken to Sherman Hospital in Elgin and St. Alexius Medical Center in Hoffman Estates, Pretkelis said. They were expected to survive.

About two hours earlier and less two miles south, a 49-year-old woman was driving a 2015 Ford Fiesta north on Route 59 when she crossed into oncoming traffic between Auburn Lane and Santa Fe Street and struck a 2016 Subaru WRX, Pretkelis said.

She was taken to St. Alexius Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead, Pretkelis. Her identity also hasn’t yet been released. The driver of the Subaru was taken to Central DuPage Hospital in Winfield.

Lake Street/U.S. Route 20 was still closed Sunday night between Route 59 and Naperville Road while police and the Major Case Assistance Team’s Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team investigates the double-fatal crash.

Route 59 was reopened in the afternoon after it was shut down for a 4 1/2 hour investigation.