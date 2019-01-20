3 killed, 6 others wounded in Saturday shootings

At least three people were killed and six others were wounded in Saturday shootings across Chicago.

A woman was discovered with a fatal gunshot wound Saturday morning in the Avondale neighborhood on the Northwest Side, according to Chicago police. At 1:35 a.m., officers found her lying inside an apartment hallway in the 3900 block of West Roscoe. She had a bullet in her head and was pronounced dead on scene.

Witnesses heard the woman, whose age was unknown, arguing with someone before gunshots rang out, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released her identity.

That same hour, two people were shot, one fatally, in the Little Village neighborhood on the Southwest Side, police said. At 1:05 a.m., a 22-year-old man driving with a 19-year-old female passenger was stopped at a red light in the 2100 block of South Rockwell. Someone in a dark sedan pulled up and unleashed gunfire at them.

Elena Sada, 19, of Lyons, was struck multiple times in the head and pronounced dead at the scene, police and the medical examiner’s office said. The man was shot in the left arm and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital.

Another murder was uncovered early Saturday in the Gresham neighborhood on the South Side. At 12:02 a.m., officers responding to a call of shots fired in the 1800 block of West 87th Street found Terrance E. Ross, 39, lying in an alley, according to Chicago police and the medical examiner’s office. He was shot in his head, police said.

In nonfatal shootings, gunfire wounded four people during the morning in the West Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side.

At 2:01 a.m., three women and one man were “involved in a fight on the street” in the 4400 block of West Madison when gunshots rang out, police said. It was unclear who the shooter was.

The three women — ages 26, 28 and 35 — were all shot in the leg and taken to Stroger Hospital, police said. The man, 44, was grazed in the right thigh and walked into West Suburban Hospital in Oak Park.

Also on the West Side, man was in critical condition after being shot that same hour in the East Garfield Park neighborhood.

At 2:35 a.m., the 25-year-old was standing in the 400 block of North Harding when two males walked over and fired multiple gunshots at him, police said. He was struck in the left shoulder and both legs and taken to Stroger Hospital.

On Friday, at least five people were shot in Chicago.