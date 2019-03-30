3 killed, 8 wounded in shootings across Chicago on Friday

11 people were shot in Chicago on Friday, three of them fatally.

A teenage boy was shot and killed Friday evening in the Gage Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

About 6:55 p.m., Luis Rodriguez, 17, was walking in the 3500 block of West 58th Street when four people jumped out of a black SUV and fired shots, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

Rodriguez was struck in the back two times and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, police said. No arrests have been made as Area South detectives conduct a homicide investigation.

On Friday afternoon, a man was shot to death in the Burnside neighborhood on the South Side.

Keavith Pitts, 30, was arguing with someone in a hallway about 4:25 p.m. in the 9200 block of South Dauphin Avenue when that person fired shots, police and the medical examiner’s office said.

Officers arrived and found a handgun on Pitts’s body, police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died. No arrests have been made.

In Friday’s first fatal shooting, one man was killed and another injured in the Brighton Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

The men, ages 20 and 33, were standing on the sidewalk at 12:08 p.m. in the 3500 block of West 38th Place when two people jumped out of a gray van and opened fire, according to police. The suspects then got back into the van and continued northbound.

The younger man suffered a gunshot wound to the abdomen, while the older man was struck in his leg, police said. They were both taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where the younger man died and the other man’s condition was stabilized.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not immediately confirm the fatality. Area Central detectives are conducting a homicide investigation.

In non-fatal shootings on Friday, a man and a teenage boy were wounded late Friday night in East Garfield Park.

About 11:20 p.m., the pair was driving in the 2900 block of West Monroe Street when someone in a passing black sedan fired shots, police said.

The 44-year-old man was hit in the arm and the 14-year-old teen suffered an injury to his backside, police said. Both were taken to Stroger Hospital where their conditions were stabilized.

The man’s son was also in the vehicle but was not hit, police said. Area North detectives are investigating.

Just a few minutes earlier, an 18-year-old man was shot at a BP gas station in West Town late Friday night.

About 11:13 p.m., the man was walking in the first block of North Western Avenue when he started arguing with someone who then fired shots, police said. The man was struck in the leg and the suspect drove off in a black pickup truck.

The man was transported to Stroger Hospital where his condition was stabilized, police said.

Three people were wounded in a shooting at the same location in February. Area Central detectives are investigating.

On the South Side, a 17-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting Friday afternoon in Bronzeville.

About 1:15 p.m., the teen was in the backseat of a vehicle in the 500 block of East 40th Street when he heard gunfire and realized he was shot, police said.

Three suspects left the area on foot, police said. Officers found 24 shell casings at the scene.

The boy was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where his condition was stabilized, police said. No one else in the vehicle was injured.

Early Friday, a 32-year-old man was shot in Palmer Square Friday morning on the North Side.

About 1:44 a.m., he was driving in the 2400 block of North Sacramento Avenue with a 33-year-old man in the passenger seat, Chicago police said. The passenger heard shots and saw that the driver was hit in the face.

The driver was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, police said. The passenger suffered cuts to his head but refused medical attention. Area North detectives are investigating.

A few minutes earlier on the South Side, a 22-year-old man was shot in Pullman.

About 1:36 a.m., the man was in the backseat of a vehicle in the 700 block of East 103rd Street when he was shot, police said.

He didn’t know where the shots came from and was uncooperative with responding officers, police said. No other information was immediately available. Area South detectives are investigating.

In the day’s first reported shooting, a 23-year-old woman was shot Friday morning in Roseland on the South Side.

About 1:06 a.m., the woman was traveling in a vehicle in the 11400 block of South Michigan Avenue when someone inside of a white sedan began firing, Chicago police said. The woman was struck in the arm and leg.

She transported herself to Roseland Community Hospital where her condition was stabilized, police said. She may not have been the intended target. Area South detectives are investigating.

Friday’s gun violence follows a day in which three were killed and one wounded in shootings across Chicago.