3 killed, 8 wounded in shootings Friday across Chicago

Three people were killed — including a 64-year-old woman — and eight others were wounded in shootings Friday across Chicago.

Most recently, a man was fatally shot in his chest about 8:15 p.m. in the Back of the Yards neighborhood on the South Side, Chicago Police said. The 52-year-old was struck when gunshots rang out as he sat in a parked car in an alley off the 4400 block of South Marshfield. He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he died.

Also Friday night, a 64-year-old woman was killed when she was struck by a stray bullet in the Rogers Park neighborhood on the North Side, police said. She was standing on the sidewalk about 6:30 p.m. in the 6900 block of Glenwood when shots were fired from a dark-colored SUV. She was taken to Saint Francis Hospital in Evanston, where she was pronounced dead. She wasn’t believed to be the target of the shooting.

The Cook County Medical examiner’s office did not confirm any of the deaths Friday.

Friday afternoon, a man was killed and another was wounded in a shooting in the Wrightwood neighborhood on the Southwest Side. The men, both 26, were sitting in a car at 3:57 p.m. when someone walked up to them in the 8000 block of South California and fired shots, police said. Both were taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where one died of a gunshot wound to his body and the other was stabilized with a gunshot wound to his bicep.

The medical examiner’s office did not release his identity Friday.

The most recent nonfatal shooting happened Friday night in the Rogers Park neighborhood. A 13-year-old boy got into an altercation about 6 p.m. in the 7100 block of North Ridge and was shot in his back, police said. He was taken to Saint Francis Hospital in critical condition.

About 5:15 p.m. in the Park Manor neighborhood, a 28-year-old man was shot in the back by someone shooting from a dark-colored vehicle in the first block of East 70th Street, police said. He was taken to Christ Medical Center, where he was stabilized.

About 3:45 p.m. in the Princeton Park neighborhood, a 19-year-old man was shot after getting in a fight with another person who returned with a gun, police said. The shooter fired from a light-colored vehicle and struck the man in his face and chest. His condition was stabilized at Christ Medical Center.

Ten minutes earlier, a 24-year-old man was shot by someone firing from a dark-colored sedan in the 4200 block of West Grand in the West Humboldt Park neighborhood. He was struck in his calf and taken to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park, where he was listed in good condition.

Five minutes before that in Hermosa, two men were shot when someone got out of a dark-colored vehicle and fired at them in the 1700 block of North Keeler, police said. A 30-year-old man was struck in his face and chest and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition. A 21-year-old man was in good condition at Stroger Hospital with a gunshot wound to the left side of his face.

The first shooting Friday happened early in the Little Village neighborhood on the Southwest Side. A 25-year-old man was shot twice in his side by someone firing from a vehicle about 1:50 a.m. in the 2400 block of South Trumbell, police said. He was listed in guarded condition at Mount Sinai.