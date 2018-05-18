3 killed in shootings Thursday: police

Three people died, and at least five others were wounded, Thursday in gun violence across Chicago, police said.

Early in the day, a man was found shot to death in Englewood on the South Side. Officers responded to a call of shots fired and found Donnell Horton, 43, laying on a sidewalk with multiple gunshot wounds to his back and legs at 12:54 a.m. in the 6900 block of South Sangamon Street, according to Chicago Police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office.

He was pronounced dead on the scene at 1:13 a.m., officials said. Area South detectives were conducting a homicide investigation.

Another man was fatally shot about 9 p.m. in the Southwest Side Lawndale neighborhood, according to police. The 25-year-old was sitting in a vehicle when he was shot in the 1400 block of South Tripp. He was pronounced dead at Mount Sinai Hospital. The medical examiner’s office hasn’t released information about the death.

About 5:30 p.m., a man was shot to death in the Austin neighborhood, according to police. The man, in his 30s, was shot in the back and abdomen in the 1100 block of North Mason, police said. He was pronounced dead at Stroger Hospital. The medical examiner’s office did not immediately release details about the death. Area North detectives are investigating the shooting.

At least five other people were wounded in shootings Thursday, according to police.