3 killed Sunday in city gun violence

Three people were killed and at least 10 others were wounded Sunday in shootings across Chicago during a 24-hour period.

The last fatal shooting happened about 12:20 p.m. in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side. Two men were standing on a sidewalk in the 5500 block of West Haddon when someone wearing all black clothing fired shots from an alley, according to Chicago Police.

Marquell Hicks, 23, suffered two gunshot wounds to the chest and was taken to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park, where he was pronounced dead, police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office said. Hicks was a resident of the Logan Square neighborhood.

The 19-year-old was shot in the torso and taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition, police said. Area North detectives were conducting a homicide investigation.

Earlier in the morning, a 32-year-old man was killed and another was wounded in the East Garfield Park neighborhood. About 3:30 a.m., the men were driving in the 3000 block of West Jackson Boulevard when a vehicle that was following them pulled up beside them and someone inside opened fire, police said.

The 32-year-old was struck in his neck and back of the head, and later died at Mount Sinai Hospital, according to authorities. The 33-year-old was shot in his arm, and was in good condition at the same hospital.

The medical examiner’s office hasn’t released the man’s identity.

The first fatal shooting Sunday happened about 12:35 a.m. in the South Side Roseland neighborhood. Daniel Carter, 22, was arguing with someone he knew in the 11000 block of South State Street when someone pulled out a gun and fired shots, according to authorities.

Carter was struck in his neck, chest and leg, and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he died at 8 a.m., authorities said. He lived in the Fernwood neighborhood.

Nonfatal shootings Sunday wounded at least 10 people, including a 63-year-old man and another man who was sitting in a wheelchair.

The 63-year-old was shot in an abandoned house in the West Englewood neighborhood on the South Side. He was inside the house about 8:30 p.m. in the 2000 block of West 70th Place when someone pulled out a gun and shot him in his leg and groin area, police said. He was taken to Christ Medical Center, where his condition stabilized.

Two hours earlier, a man in a wheelchair was shot and wounded in the Burnside neighborhood on the South Side. About 6:35 p.m., the 35-year-old was sitting in his wheelchair in the 800 block of East 89th Street when someone stepped out of a black SUV and opened fire, police said.

He was struck in his neck and twice in his arm, police said. The was in critical condition at the University of Chicago Medical Center. Area South detectives were investigating the shooting.