Trio carjacks couple at gunpoint in Avondale

Three people carjacked a couple early Monday in the Avondale neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

About 2:50 a.m., the male suspects approached another male and a female in the 2900 block of North Elston and stole their Toyota at gunpoint, according to Chicago Police. No injuries were reported.

No one was in custody as Area North detectives investigated the incident.

About 10 minutes later, three males carjacked another vehicle at gunpoint in the 400 block of North Aberdeen, police said. It was unclear whether the incidents were related.