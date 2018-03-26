3 men charged with stealing over $200,000 in jewelry from Hinsdale store

Three men were indicted by a federal grand jury after they allegedly robbed a jewelry store at gunpoint earlier this month in west suburban Hinsdale.

Marvon Harmberlin, 39, 29-year-old Joshua McClellan and 24-year-old Tobias Diggs were charged with robbery and robbery conspiracy, transportation of stolen goods and using, carrying and brandishing firearms during a crime of violence, according to a statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Illinois.

On March 17, the robbers used “actual and threatened force” against employees to steal more than $200,000 in watches and jewelry from Rainy Jewelers at 37 S. Washington St., prosecutors said. The trio, who wore masks and hoods and masks during the robbery to conceal their identities, then made off in a Lexus SUV.

According to prosecutors, the men conducted surveillance of the store ahead of the heist.

The robbers subsequently sold or disposed of some of the stolen jewelry in the Chicago area and Atlanta, Georgia, prosecutors said.

Hamberlin, of Chicago, is wanted on a warrant for the federal charges, prosecutors said.

McClellan, of Oak Lawn, was taken into custody Friday, prosecutors. He pleaded not guilty to the charges at his arraignment that afternoon. His detention hearing was set for Tuesday.

Diggs, of Chicago, is being held in state custody at the DuPage County Jail awaiting his arraignment, which hasn’t been scheduled, prosecutors said.

The charge of using and brandishing a firearm carries a maximum sentence of life in prison, prosecutors said. In addition, the conspiracy and robbery counts each carry maximum sentences of 20 years in prison, while the transportation of stolen goods charge is punishable by up to 10 years.