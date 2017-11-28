3 men injured in multi-vehicle River North crash

Three people were injured Monday night when a taxi caused a three-vehicle chain reaction crash in River North while driving away from a previous crash.

A 52-year-old man was driving the taxi, a Toyota Camry, north about 10:10 p.m. in the 300 block of North State when it rear-ended a Toyota Corolla that was stopped in traffic, according to Chicago Police. The driver of the Corolla was not injured.

The taxi drove away from that crash and traveled north on State until it rear-ended a second Toyota Camry taxi in the left turn lane at State and Grand, police said. The crash caused the second Camry to veer into the southbound lanes of State, where it collided with a Lexus SUV.

The driver of the second Camry, a 47-year-old man, suffered a broken right arm, police said. The driver of the first cab and the 47-year-old man driving the Lexus both suffered minor contusions. All three were taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition.

The 52-year-old was issued citations for following too closely, leaving the scene of an accident and failure to reduce speed, police said.