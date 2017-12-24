3 men injured in NW Side crash

Three men were injured, one critically, in a crash early Sunday on the Northwest Side.

The two-vehicle crash happened shortly before 4 a.m. near Bryn Mawr and Harlem avenues, said Chicago Fire Department Cmdr. Curtis Hudson.

A 49-year-old man was taken in serious-to-critical condition to Resurrection Medical Center, Hudson said.

A 37-year-old man was also taken to Resurrection, while a 33-year-old man was taken to Community First Medical Center, he said. They were both listed in fair-to-serious condition. All three men were in the same vehicle.

Chicago Police did not immediately provide additional details on the crash Sunday morning.