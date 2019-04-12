3 men tried to lure girl into car in South Chicago

Police are searching for the men who tried to lure an 11-year-old girl into a car Thursday in South Chicago.

The child was walking alone about 8:30 a.m. in the 8400 block of South Exchange Avenue when three men in a dark gray four-door SUV approached her, according to an alert from Chicago police.

A man in the front passenger seat opened his door and yelled for the girl to get in the car, police said. The girl feared for her safety and ran to a nearby school.

The suspects drove off, possibly east on 38rd Place, police said. The man who yelled at the child is described as between the ages of 20 and 30 with a mohawk haircut and a mole on his nose.

Descriptions of the other men inside the SUV were not available.

Anyone with information should call Area South detectives at 312-747-8271.

