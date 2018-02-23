3 men rob woman in Oak Park

A woman was robbed by a group of three men Thursday night in west suburban Oak Park.

The Schiller Park woman told investigators she believed she was about to be robbed when the men approached her while she was standing on the sidewalk about 8:15 p.m. in the 1000 block of West Randolph Street, according to a statement from Oak Park police.

She told officers she felt threatened when one of the men asked to see the phone and she threw it toward the street, police said. The man tried to go through the woman’s coat pockets after she threw the phone, but she pulled away and ran away west on Randolph.

One of the men then picked up the woman’s phone and they all ran north into a nearby alley, police said. No one was injured in the incident and no weapon was shown or implied by the suspects.

The suspects were described as men standing between 5-foot-6 and 5-foot-9 and weighing 130 to 150 pounds, police said. They all wore dark hooded sweatshirts and dark pants, and one of them was wearing a mask covering the lower part of his face.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (708) 386-3800 or submit an anonymous tip to (708) 434-1636.