3 men robbed at Grand CTA station on Near North Side

Three men reported being robbed at gunpoint Saturday afternoon at a CTA station on the Near North Side.

The men — ages 22, 24, and 26 — said they were approached by three other males about 12:25 p.m. at the Grand Station, 521 N. State, Chicago Police said.

One of the males who approached them showed a handgun and robbed them, police said. No injuries were reported and the robbers ran off.

Police did not provide a description of the offenders.

Area North detectives were investigating.