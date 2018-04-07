3 men seriously wounded in Northwest Side shooting

Three men were seriously wounded Saturday afternoon in an Hermosa neighborhood shooting on the Northwest Side.

The men were shot about 3:15 p.m. in the 1700 block of South Tripp, according to Chicago Police.

A 34-year-old was struck in the shoulder and taken to St. Mary’s Hospital, where he was in serious condition, police said.

A 25-year-old was shot in the groin, police said. He was in serious condition at Stroger Hospital.

Also at Stroger was a 23-year-old, who was shot in the chest, police said. He was in critical condition.

Check back for more details.