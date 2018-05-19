3 men shot in the Austin neighborhood

The shooting happened in the first block of North Leclaire Avenue | Google Maps

Three men were shot Friday night in the West Side Austin neighborhood.

About 10 p.m., the men were standing in an alley when a dark-colored car drove up in the first block of North Leclaire and someone inside fired shots, Chicago Police said.

A 20-year-old was shot in his shoulder and arm, police said. He was taken to West Suburban Hospital in Oak Park in serious condition.

The two other men, ages 30 and 34, were shot in their legs and were also taken to West Suburban Hospital, where their conditions stabilized.

Area North detectives were investigating the shooting.