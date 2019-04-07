3 men shot in East Garfield Park
Three men were injured in a shooting in East Garfield Park early Sunday morning.
About 3:26 a.m., the trio was standing on a street in the 3900 block of West Wilcox Street when several males approached the group on foot and fired shots, Chicago police said.
A 34-year-old was taken to Mount Sinai Medical Center in an unknown condition with a wound to his right leg, police said. The second victim, a 26-year-old, was struck in the right foot and was taken to Norwegian American Hospital where his condition was stabilized.
A 33-year-old was taken to Rush University Medical Center with injuries to his left arm in an unknown condition, police said.
Area North detectives are investigating.